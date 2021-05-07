The Northeast Mississippi Rose Society's 21st Annual Rose Show drew hundreds of entries, and visitors from all over Northeast Mississippi on Thursday. The show was held in the lobby of Renasant Bank in downtown Tupelo. Top awards went to Nancy Ratliff of Tupelo, who won Queen of Show; Tracy Shane Kramer, who won King of Show; Lavonne Glover of Winfield, Alabama, who won Princess of Show and the Price Grissom Award; and Bill Dickerson of Bartlett, Tennessee, who won Best of Show, the Dr. Walter and Tommie Bourland Award. A Renasant Bank employee, Kelly Clark of Tupelo, won the Novice Trophy.
Here are the Northeast Mississippi Rose Society's 21st Annual Rose Show winners
Ginna Parsons
Reporter
Ginna covers food, entertainment and lifestyles for the Daily Journal.
