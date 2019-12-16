Here are a list of local schools that will dismiss early on Monday due to the threat of severe weather:
Tupelo Public School District will dismiss at 2 p.m.
Lee County School District will dismiss early and release times will vary by school.
Alcorn School District will dismiss at 2 p.m.
Amory School District will dismiss at 2 p.m.
Baldwyn School District will dismiss at 2 p.m.
Booneville School District will dismiss at 2 p.m.
Chickasaw County School District will dismiss at 2 p.m.
Columbus Municipal School District elementary schools will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. The middle and high school will dismiss at 2:30 p.m.
Corinth School District will dismiss at 2 p.m.
Houston School District will dismiss at 2 p.m.
Itawamba County School District will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.
Itawamba Community College will close at 2 p.m. - all locations
Monroe County Schools will dismiss at 2 p.m.
Nettleton School District will dismiss at 2 p.m.
New Albany Public School District will dismiss at 2 p.m.
North Tippah School District will dismiss at 1:45 p.m.
Pontotoc City School District will dismiss at 2 p.m.
Pontotoc County School District will dismiss at 2 p.m.
Prentiss County School District will dismiss at 2 p.m.
South Tippah School District will dismiss at 1:45 p.m.
Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District will dismiss beginning at 12:10 p.m. - dismissal times vary by school.
Tishomingo County School District will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.
Union County School District will dismiss at 2 p.m.
West Point Consolidated School District will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.
The public meeting for final regional feedback on the Perkins plan scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. at the Tupelo High School Media Center has been cancelled. Public comments can now be submitted until 5 p.m. December 18 to mssucceeds@mdek12.org.
Here are local businesses that will close early:
The Lee County Public Library will close at 2 p.m.
