Here are a list of local schools that will dismiss early on Monday due to the threat of severe weather:

Tupelo Public School District will dismiss at 2 p.m.

Lee County School District will dismiss early and release times will vary by school.

Alcorn School District will dismiss at 2 p.m.

Amory School District will dismiss at 2 p.m.

Baldwyn School District will dismiss at 2 p.m.

Booneville School District will dismiss at 2 p.m.

Chickasaw County School District will dismiss at 2 p.m.

Columbus Municipal School District elementary schools will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. The middle and high school will dismiss at 2:30 p.m.

Corinth School District will dismiss at 2 p.m.

Houston School District will dismiss at 2 p.m.

Itawamba County School District will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.

Itawamba Community College will close at 2 p.m. - all locations

Monroe County Schools will dismiss at 2 p.m.

Nettleton School District will dismiss at 2 p.m.

New Albany Public School District will dismiss at 2 p.m.

North Tippah School District will dismiss at 1:45 p.m.

Pontotoc City School District will dismiss at 2 p.m.

Pontotoc County School District will dismiss at 2 p.m.

Prentiss County School District will dismiss at 2 p.m.

South Tippah School District will dismiss at 1:45 p.m. 

Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District will dismiss beginning at 12:10 p.m. - dismissal times vary by school.

Tishomingo County School District will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.

Union County School District will dismiss at 2 p.m.

West Point Consolidated School District will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.

The public meeting for final regional feedback on the Perkins plan scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. at the Tupelo High School Media Center has been cancelled. Public comments can now be submitted until 5 p.m. December 18 to mssucceeds@mdek12.org.

Here are local businesses that will close early: 

The Lee County Public Library will close at 2 p.m.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

