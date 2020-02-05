A few schools in the area will dismiss early due to the threat of severe weather on Wednesday.
Here's a list of schools closing early:
All Itawamba Community College campuses will close at 1 p.m.
Northeast Mississippi Community College will close at 2 p.m.
Lee County School District will dismiss early and release times will vary by school, this also includes the Lee County library.
Ponotoc County schools will dismiss at 1 p.m.
Ponotoc City Schools will dismiss at 1 p.m.
Prentiss County School District will dismiss at 1 p.m.
Baldwyn schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. School buses will run at that time.
Booneville schools will dismiss at 1 p.m.
Tupelo Public School District will dismiss at 1 p.m. However, the school district said football signing at the high school media center will still happen, starting at 2 p.m.
Tupelo Christian Prep will dismiss at 1 p.m.
Union County schools will at 1 p.m.
North Tippah schools will dismiss at 1 p.m.
South Tippah schools will dismiss at 1 p.m.
Nettleton schools will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.
Tishomingo County schools will dismiss at 1 p.m.
Itawamba County schools will dismiss at 1 p.m.
Lafayette County schools will let out at normal time but will not have after school activities, due to inclement weather.
*This list will be updated as the information becomes available*