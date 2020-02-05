djr-2017-09-01-news-heavy-rainp1

Students at Verona Elementary School rush to the buses as Lee County Schools and other area schools dismissed classes early due to severe weather.

 THOMAS WELLS | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

A few schools in the area will dismiss early due to the threat of severe weather on Wednesday.

Here's a list of schools closing early:

All Itawamba Community College campuses will close at 1 p.m. 

Northeast Mississippi Community College will close at 2 p.m. 

Lee County School District will dismiss early and release times will vary by school, this also includes the Lee County library.

Ponotoc County schools will dismiss at 1 p.m.

Ponotoc City Schools will dismiss at 1 p.m.

Prentiss County School District will dismiss at 1 p.m.

Baldwyn schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. School buses will run at that time.

Booneville schools will dismiss at 1 p.m.

Tupelo Public School District will dismiss at 1 p.m. However, the school district said football signing at the high school media center will still happen, starting at 2 p.m.

Tupelo Christian Prep will dismiss at 1 p.m.

Union County schools will at 1 p.m.

North Tippah schools will dismiss at 1 p.m.

South Tippah schools will dismiss at 1 p.m.

Nettleton schools will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.

Tishomingo County schools will dismiss at 1 p.m.

Itawamba County schools will dismiss at 1 p.m.

Lafayette County schools will let out at normal time but will not have after school activities, due to inclement weather.

*This list will be updated as the information becomes available*

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus