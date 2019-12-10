djr-2018-08-10-news-bus-safetyp3
Here are the schools in our area that will be closed or delay opening this morning:

Tupelo Public schools will open after a two-hour delay

Carver, Joyner, Parkway and Thomas Street will open at 9:50 a.m.

Lawhon, Lawndale, Pierce Street, Rankin, Milam, TMS and THS will open at 10 a.m.

Tupelo Christian Prep will open at 9:30 a.m.

Lee County schools are operating on a two-hour delay 

Baldwyn schools will open at 9:30 a.m.

Booneville schools will open at 9:30 a.m.

Prentiss County schools will open at 9:30 a.m.

Calhoun County schools will open at 9:30 a.m.

Chickasaw County schools are operating on a two-hour delay

Houston Schools are operating on a two-hour delay

Itawamba County schools are operating on a two-hour delay

Lafayette County schools are operating on a two-hour delay

Nettleton schools will open at 9:30 a.m.

Okolona schools will operate on a two-hour delay

Pontotoc City schools will operate on a two-hour delay

Pontotoc County schools will open at 9:30 a.m.

South Tippah schools will open at 9:30 a.m.

Tishomingo County schools will operate on a two-hour delay

Union County schools will open at 9:30 a.m.

Water Valley schools will operate on a two-hour delay

*this will be updated as the information becomes available*

