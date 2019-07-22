According to the state department of health, county health departments will hold special back-to-school immunization clinics for teens 10 to 17 years old during July and August.
This is opportunity to get required Tdap vaccinations for entering 7th-graders and other recommended vaccinations for adolescents.
County health departments below will be providing adolescent immunizations from from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
July 22
Pontotoc
Tippah
July 23
Lee
Lowndes
July 24
Lowndes
July 25
Union
Alcorn
Lowndes
July 26
Tishomingo
Union
July 29
Pontotoc
Lafayette
8/1
Union
Itawamba
Panola
Oktibbeha
Lowndes
8/2
Prentiss
Union
Itawamba
Oktibbeha
8/5
Prentiss
Lafayette
Oktibbeha
8/6
Prentiss
Oktibbeha
8/7
Prentiss
No appointment is required for your teen on these special clinic dates. Parents should bring a copy of their child's immunization record.
For more info, visit: https://buff.ly/2JLkYAQ