According to the state department of health, county health departments will hold special back-to-school immunization clinics for teens 10 to 17 years old during July and August.

This is opportunity to get required Tdap vaccinations for entering 7th-graders and other recommended vaccinations for adolescents.

County health departments below will be providing adolescent immunizations from from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

July 22

Pontotoc 

Tippah

July 23

Lee 

Lowndes

July 24

Lowndes

July 25 

Union

Alcorn

Lowndes 

July 26

Tishomingo

Union

July 29

Pontotoc

Lafayette

8/1

Union

Itawamba 

Panola

Oktibbeha

Lowndes

8/2

Prentiss

Union

Itawamba

Oktibbeha

8/5

Prentiss

Lafayette

Oktibbeha

8/6 

Prentiss

Oktibbeha

8/7

Prentiss

No appointment is required for your teen on these special clinic dates. Parents should bring a copy of their child's immunization record.

For more info, visit: https://buff.ly/2JLkYAQ

