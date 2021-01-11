Several schools across the Northeast Mississippi area announced delays to start times for Tuesday, Jan. 12. Here's a list:

Aberdeen School District - 90 minute delay. Students can begin being dropped off at 8:45 a.m.

Benton County School District - Two hour delay.

Holly Springs School District - Virtual learning from Jan. 11 through Jan. 29.

Lafayette County School District - Two hour delay.

Marshall County School District - Two hour delay.

North Tippah School District - Two hour delay.

Pontotoc City School District - Two hour delay.

Pontotoc County School District - Two hour delay.

Prentiss County School District - Two hour delay.

South Tippah School District - Two hour delay.

Union County School District - Two hour delay.

