Several schools across the Northeast Mississippi area announced delays to start times for Tuesday, Jan. 12. Here's a list:
Aberdeen School District - 90 minute delay. Students can begin being dropped off at 8:45 a.m.
Benton County School District - Two hour delay.
Holly Springs School District - Virtual learning from Jan. 11 through Jan. 29.
Lafayette County School District - Two hour delay.
Marshall County School District - Two hour delay.
North Tippah School District - Two hour delay.
Pontotoc City School District - Two hour delay.
Pontotoc County School District - Two hour delay.
Prentiss County School District - Two hour delay.
South Tippah School District - Two hour delay.
Union County School District - Two hour delay.