Here's a list of holiday and winter weather-related school closures for Monday, Feb. 15:
Colleges and universities:
Blue Mountain College - Closed
Itawamba Community College - Closed for Presidents Day
Northeast Mississippi Community College - Closed
University of Mississippi - Closed
Mississippi State University - Closed
K-12 Schools:
Alcorn School District - Closed
Amory School District - Closed, learning virtually
Baldwyn School District - Closed for Presidents Day
Benton County School District - Closed, learning virtually
Booneville School District - Close for Presidents Day
Calhoun County School District - Closed, learning virtually
Corinth School District - Closed, learning virtually
Itawamba County School District - Closed for Presidents Day
Lafayette County School District - Closed for Presidents Day
Lee County School District - Closed for Presidents Day
Marshall County School District - Closed, learning virtually
Nettleton School District - Closed
New Albany School District - Closed for Presidents Day
North Tippah School District - Closed, learning virtually
Oxford School District - Closed
Pontotoc City School District - Closed for Presidents Day
Pontotoc County School District - Closed for Presidents Day
Prentiss County School District - Closed for Presidents Day
South Tippah School District - Closed, learning virtually
Tishomingo County School District - Closed, learning virtually
Tupelo Public School District - Closed, learning virtually
Union County School District - Closed for Presidents Day
This list will continue to be updated as additional closings are announced.