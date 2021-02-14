Here's a list of holiday and winter weather-related school closures for Monday, Feb. 15:

Colleges and universities:

Blue Mountain College - Closed

Itawamba Community College - Closed for Presidents Day

Northeast Mississippi Community College - Closed

University of Mississippi - Closed

Mississippi State University - Closed

K-12 Schools:

Alcorn School District - Closed 

Amory School District - Closed, learning virtually

Baldwyn School District - Closed for Presidents Day

Benton County School District - Closed, learning virtually

Booneville School District - Close for Presidents Day

Calhoun County School District - Closed, learning virtually

Corinth School District - Closed, learning virtually

Itawamba County School District - Closed for Presidents Day

Lafayette County School District - Closed for Presidents Day

Lee County School District - Closed for Presidents Day

Marshall County School District - Closed, learning virtually

Nettleton School District - Closed

New Albany School District - Closed for Presidents Day

North Tippah School District - Closed, learning virtually

Oxford School District - Closed

Pontotoc City School District - Closed for Presidents Day

Pontotoc County School District - Closed for Presidents Day

Prentiss County School District - Closed for Presidents Day

South Tippah School District - Closed, learning virtually

Tishomingo County School District - Closed, learning virtually

Tupelo Public School District - Closed, learning virtually

Union County School District - Closed for Presidents Day

This list will continue to be updated as additional closings are announced.

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

