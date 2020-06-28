Mississippi takes step toward dropping rebel image from flag

Observers watch the House consider a number of bills Saturday morning, June 27, 2020 at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Mississippi lawmakers could vote to remove the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag. The symbol has come under criticism amid nationwide protests against racial injustice. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

Both chambers of the Mississippi Legislature on Sunday voted to pass legislation that will retire the current state flag and initiate a process to design and adopt a new flag. This follows an earlier vote to suspend the rules and take up new legislation that was approved Saturday.

A simple majority was required in each chamber for passage.

Here’s a list of how lawmakers from Northeast Mississippi voted on the bill:

Mississippi House of Representatives:Shane Aguirre (R-District 17): Yes

William Tracy Arnold (R-District 3): Yes

Nick Bain (R-District 2): Yes

Charles Jim Beckett (R-District 23): Yes

Donnie Bell (R-District 21): Yes

Randy Boyd (R-District 19): No

Chris Brown (R-District 20): Absent or not voting

Lester “Bubba” Carpenter (R-District 1): No

Gary Chism (R-District 37): Absent or not voting

Sam Creekmore IV (R-District 14): Yes

Clay Deweese (R-District 12): Yes

John Faulkner (D-District 5): Yes

Mac Huddleston (R-District 15): Yes

Trey Lamar (R-District 8): Yes

Johnathan Lancaster (D-District 22): Yes

Steve Massengill (R-District 13): Yes

Jody Steverson (R-District 4): Yes

Rickey Thompson (D-District 16): Yes

Jerry Turner (R-District 18): Yes

Mississippi Senate:Nicole Boyd (R-District 9): Yes

Hob Bryan (D-District 7): Yes

Kathy Chism (R-District 3): No

Gary Jackson (R-District 15): Yes

Chad McMahan (R-District 6): Yes

Rita Potts Parks (R-District 4): Absent or not voting

Daniel Sparks (R-District 5): No

Benjamin Suber (R-District 8): Yes

Angela Turner-Ford (D-District 16): Yes

Neil Whaley: (R-District 10): No

Charles Younger (R-District 17): Yes

caleb.bedillion@journalinc.com

Twitter: @CalebBedillion

