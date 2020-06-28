Both chambers of the Mississippi Legislature on Sunday voted to pass legislation that will retire the current state flag and initiate a process to design and adopt a new flag. This follows an earlier vote to suspend the rules and take up new legislation that was approved Saturday.
A simple majority was required in each chamber for passage.
Here’s a list of how lawmakers from Northeast Mississippi voted on the bill:
Mississippi House of Representatives:Shane Aguirre (R-District 17): Yes
William Tracy Arnold (R-District 3): Yes
Nick Bain (R-District 2): Yes
Charles Jim Beckett (R-District 23): Yes
Donnie Bell (R-District 21): Yes
Randy Boyd (R-District 19): No
Chris Brown (R-District 20): Absent or not voting
Lester “Bubba” Carpenter (R-District 1): No
Gary Chism (R-District 37): Absent or not voting
Sam Creekmore IV (R-District 14): Yes
Clay Deweese (R-District 12): Yes
John Faulkner (D-District 5): Yes
Mac Huddleston (R-District 15): Yes
Trey Lamar (R-District 8): Yes
Johnathan Lancaster (D-District 22): Yes
Steve Massengill (R-District 13): Yes
Jody Steverson (R-District 4): Yes
Rickey Thompson (D-District 16): Yes
Jerry Turner (R-District 18): Yes
Mississippi Senate:Nicole Boyd (R-District 9): Yes
Hob Bryan (D-District 7): Yes
Kathy Chism (R-District 3): No
Gary Jackson (R-District 15): Yes
Chad McMahan (R-District 6): Yes
Rita Potts Parks (R-District 4): Absent or not voting
Daniel Sparks (R-District 5): No
Benjamin Suber (R-District 8): Yes
Angela Turner-Ford (D-District 16): Yes
Neil Whaley: (R-District 10): No
Charles Younger (R-District 17): Yes