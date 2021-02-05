With a Super Bowl Sunday matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just days away, many fans are preparing to make their traditional dishes or try new ones.
Google Trends released Tuesday its latest data on the most uniquely searched Super Bowl foods, by state.
For Mississippi, the most popular search was recipes for Birria Tacos, according to the data analysis.
As for neighboring states, Alabama's most popular search was tri-tip steak, seven-layer dip was the most searched food in Louisiana with chili being Tennessee's top searched food.
Only two states preferred desserts with chocolate chip cookies being Texas' top search while chia seed coconut milk dessert was Wyoming's favorite.
The data showed a majority of states searching for various types of dip.