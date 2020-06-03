The search for 14-year-old Nathan Covarrubias, who went missing from an Alcorn County boarding school Friday, May 29, is ongoing.

The teen, who a family member told the Daily Journal struggles with autism, disruptive mood dysregulation and bipolar disorder, is from Texas but was placed in the care of Summit's View, a school for troubled boys located inside Alcorn County but lists a Walnut address and sits approximately 500 feet from the Tennessee state line.

Here's what we know:

Covarrubias is 5'7 and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt and khaki shorts.

A flyer distributed says Covarrubias was reported missing between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on May 29. School officials did not contact law enforcement until around 7 p.m. that night, according to Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell. Officials initially felt the boy had run away, so the media was not contacted until Sunday.

Caldwell said a person identified walking in Falkner on Saturday was not Covarrubias and that they're looking at some possible sightings in Tippah County that were reported on Monday.

Here's more from Daily Journal reporter William Moore:

What do we know about Summit's View?

According to its Facebook page, the all-boys boarding school was founded in 2017. And as advertised on the front page of its website, it seeks to host and reform troubled young men.

Additionally, the website lists 12 staff members. Their education ranges from Ph.D to current college students, and their experience ranges from the medical field to the high school classroom.

We will continue to cover this story as more becomes known.