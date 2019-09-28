NEW ALBANY • If you’ve ever had a wistful hankering for the way things used to be, you’re in luck.
It’s time for Heritage Pioneer Days at the Union County Heritage Museum.
The three-day event offers visitors the opportunity to experience history up close and personal – and hands-on, too.
There’ll be corn grinding, doll making, butter churning, cross cut sawing and lots more.
“This is our 18th year for Heritage Pioneer Days,” said museum director, Jill Smith. “We, with the help of our Community Partners and volunteers, offer students and visitors the opportunity to experience what life was like in the past, and to let them have hands-on history experience.
“This helps museum visitors appreciate the work and play our ancestors.”
Also on tap will be Pioneer Games Children’s Competition and live music. Children can win medals featuring the city seal in tow sack racing, egg and spoon racing, stick horse rodeos and more, Smith said.
Heritage Pioneer Days is a free event and will be 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 and 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
Thursday, Oct. 3 is for children and adults with special needs and the time is 9 a.m. till noon.
Student day is Friday, and there are still slots available for classes to schedule times to come, Smith said.
“The schedule is getting full, but we still have a few places left,” she said.
Students will get to church butter, milk the cow, shell corn, wash clothes on a rub board, sample sassafras tea, learn about quilt making, taste boiled peanuts, learn about plants in the garden and how they were used, learn about trapping animals, enjoy pioneer games and more.
Basket making, pine straw weaving, spinning and weaving cloth and quilt making will help tell the story of the development of the art of basketry and textiles.
“We are grateful for the volunteers from the community and Blue Mountain College History Department and Tombigbee Pioneers who help with this event,” Smith said.” We could not do this without them. And we still have slots available for volunteers.
“Take a journey into the past lane and join us for free boiled peanuts, sassafras tea and a lot of fun.”
The Museum is located at 114 Cleveland Street in New Albany.
For more information, call (662) 538-0014.