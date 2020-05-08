JACKSON - Jury trials could soon resume in six north Mississippi counties that have avoided the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Randolph signed an order this week allowing counties that had two or fewer reported COVID-19 deaths as of May 6 to start the process of calling people for jury duty.
"Judges and chancellors throughout the state have been innovative in reducing the number of in-person proceedings," Randolph said, "but now have expressed a desire to reinstitute in-person proceedings, taking into consideration any objection by the parties and/or their attorneys."
Circuit court clerks in Alcorn, Benton, Marshall, Pontotoc, Prentiss and Tishomingo counties may issue summons for potential jurors to report after May 18. The remaining counties in the Daily Journal coverage area will have to wait another month. Their summons cannot ask anyone to report prior to June 15.
The news was welcomed by First Circuit District Attorney John Weddle.
"We were already trying to set a jury in Tishomingo County and we have the Alcorn County term coming up next week," Weddle said. "It will be nice to get back to normal. (The pandemic) has put us behind, but not as much as it could have."
The majority of criminal cases never make it to a jury trial. Most are resolved with pleas, non-adjudications, probation and/or drug court. And without a 12-person jury, it is easy to stay below the recommended gatherings of 10 or less while handling day-to-day activities like motion hearings and discovery.
"We can get by with 10 people or less most of the time," Weddle said. "If we need more, we have been able to socially distance and space them around the courtroom."
The state supreme court halted jury summons in mid-March. Without the threat of trial, defendants facing prison time have been less likely to jump into a plea agreement. They are dragging their feet and biding their time.
"It's good that we can get back at it," Weddle said. "Some counties' dockets are getting large. We need to get back."
While the order gives permission to resume jury trials in some counties after May 18, it also gives judges the discretion to postpone those trials until after June 12.
Before returning to business as usual, the judge will have to take a number of factors into consideration. The first thing to look at is the size of the courtroom. Is there significant room to space jurors and other participants to meet social distancing recommendations?
Judges will also have to look at the community they serve. Some rural counties might have artificially low numbers because residents have not had access to COVID-19 testing or chose not to be tested.
In the emergency order issued May 7, Randolph noted that nearly half of the state's 82 counties had reported two or fewer deaths and more than 40 percent of the deaths statewide were in long-term care facilities. He added that nearly 90 percent of all deaths were to people 60 or older and more than 98 percent of the fatalities involved people with significant, multiple underlying conditions.
Under state law, there are several reasons why someone can be excused from jury duty. That includes illness and personal hardship. The emergency order will allow COVID-19, whether the person has it or has been exposed to it, as a reason to get out of jury duty.