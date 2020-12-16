JACKSON • The Mississippi Court of Appeals on Tuesday reversed a chancery court ruling and sent a dispute between a man’s estate and a Marshall County bank over a $600,000 check to arbitration.
According to court documents, Bank of Holly Springs employee Crystal Morgan, 33, of Lamar filled out a $600,000 check from 98-year-old John Dabney Brown to herself on Aug. 12, 2018. Brown signed the check, and Morgan later deposited it in her personal bank account.
When Brown died months later, his estate sued both Morgan and her employer.
Throughout 2017 and 2018, Brown signed a series of checks payable to Morgan or members of her family. Those checks included one for $3,000 in July 2018. The others were for lesser amounts.
The lawsuit filed initially in Marshall County Chancery Court accused Morgan of exploiting a vulnerable adult and accused the bank of shirking its fiduciary responsibilities to Brown, the bank’s largest shareholder and a member of its board.
Brown’s daughter, Barbara Puryear, said her father, a World War II veteran and former prisoner of war who was living in a nursing home, suffered from dementia. She said the bank knew Morgan was taking her father’s money and “did nothing to stop the exploitation by its employee.”
The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages, as well as the triple damages allowed by the state when a vulnerable adult is exploited. The court placed a freeze on the $600,000, which is being held in a certificate of deposit until the case is resolved.
The bank argued that the case should go to arbitration. Since 1997, the bank has required all new customers to sign a binding arbitration agreement. Brown and Puryear signed the agreement in March 2013 when they opened the joint checking account.
The estate said the particulars of this case were outside of normal banking business and therefore beyond the scope of the arbitration agreement. The estate felt the court should decide the case.
In July 2019, Chancery Court Judge Larry Little agreed and denied the bank’s motion to force arbitration. The bank appealed.
Earlier this week, the Mississippi Court of Appeals sided with the bank, reversing and remanding the chancery ruling. The 8-0 decision said the agreement Brown and Puryear signed was binding and must be enforced.
“Brown and the bank clearly and unmistakably agreed that an arbitrator would decide issues of arbitrability,” Presiding Judge Jack Wilson wrote in the opinion. “An arbitrator must decide … whether the estate’s claims against the bank are within the scope of the arbitration agreement.”
The high court’s ruling also put the chancery court case on hold.
The issue could be resolved in arbitration, or the arbitrator could decide that the case should be heard and resolved by the court.