The Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin the 2020 Fourth of July Holiday Enforcement Period on Friday, July 3, at 12:01 a.m. and conclude Sunday night, July 5, at midnight.
All available troopers will be assigned to saturation patrols and checkpoints to promote traffic safety. Officers statewide will be targeting distracted drivers, speeding motorists , drunk drivers and seat belt use failure for all passengers.
During the recent Memorial Day Holiday one fatality occurred on Mississippi’s highways. One fatality also occurred during last year’s Fourth of July Holiday travel period.
Highway Patrol Troop F Captain Chad Moore said officers are aiming for zero fatalities this coming weekend.
“One fatality is one too many,” Moore stressed. “Someone lost a loved one and an officer had the terrible task of breaking the news to the family. “Our mission every day is to help save lives by enforcing the motor vehicle laws. We’re not out here to write tickets. Our goal is to make folks drive safer and save lives.”
During the 2019 July Fourth Holiday period officers issued 3,300 citations statewide, including 43 DUI arrests and 310 seat belt and child restraint violations. Officers worked 63 collisions statewide.
During the 2020 Memorial Day enforcement period state troopers issued 1,901 citations and investigated 36 collisions, which resulted in one fatality and eight injuries.
During the May 22-25 (2020) Memorial Holiday Troop F officers investigated five collisions, resulting in two injuries. Three of those collisions were alcohol related.
Troop F officers issued 302 citations, including 11 DUIS and 18 seat belt /child restraint violations.
“We urge every motorist this coming weekend to make sure everyone in the car is buckled up,” Moore said. “We need all drivers to drive slower, stay off the cell phone and pay full attention to the road and the other drivers. Distracted drivers talking or texting on the phone is the number one problem.”
“Failure to yield or stop, when crossing the four lane or pulling out into traffic, is also the cause of many fatal accidents. Take a few extra seconds to make sure it’s safe and clear. And watch out for other drivers who are driving too fast or recklessly.”
“Next Monday morning we’re hoping for zero fatalities, zero wrecks and no injuries."