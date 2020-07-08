BYHALIA - Authorities are still looking for the driver of a large SUV who fled a wreck that killed a child.
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Marvin Baird, Fesobi B. Saliu, 27, of Memphis, Tennessee was driving a 2013 Hyundai Sonata south on Highway 309 around 10:30 July 7. The Hyundai was struck from the rear by a 2003 GMC Yukon driven by an unknown subject who left the scene by running into the woods.
Bard said the collision took the life of a child, but declined to offer details at this time. Saliu and passengers Latoya Saliu, 38, and other minors were also injured.
The cause of this crash is still under investigation.