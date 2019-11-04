TUPELO • Just because Sadie Holland will no longer be a Lee County Justice Court judge, it doesn’t mean she’s retiring.
Holland, 87, has no intentions of living a life of retirement after her fourth term as District 3 judge ends Dec. 31.
“I’m not actually retiring. I’m just giving that up,” Holland said of her 16-year judgeship. “At 87, I think they need someone a little younger to come in and be a judge.”
Holland, who decided not to seek a fifth term, was honored during a reception Sunday afternoon at the Lee County Courthouse. Friends, family and public officials filled the first floor to pay tribute to the county’s first female justice court judge.
She was lauded for her many years of public service, which include eight as a Tupelo court administrator, four as mayor of Nettleton and 17 as a school bus driver. The Lee County Board of Supervisors proclaimed Sunday as Sadie Holland Day in the county.
“When I walked in the door, I said this is going to be my mentor,” said Chuck Hopkins, who became the Lee County District 1 Justice Court judge in 2014. “She has taught me everything I know. I can only hope I can carry what she taught me to the three new judges coming in, and we’re going to let your legacy live on forever in Justice Court.”
Holland said she’ll miss working with the justice court staff.
“I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” she said. “I’ll miss the people I work with every day. Even the people I dealt with in court, the defendants. I’ll even miss them, too. Some of them, if they’ve been before me and maybe have to come to court later, they’d pass by my office and speak to me. Yeah, I’m going to miss it.”
After a handful speakers praised Holland at the reception, she expressed her appreciation to everyone.
“I just want to say thank you so much. This is quite an honor,” she said. “I feel like I’m dreaming. But I appreciate everything everyone has done for me.”
Holland said she’ll continue working in the family-owned Holland Funeral Directors in Tupelo.
“I’ve been a licensed funeral director for about 20 years,” she said. “I might do a little volunteer work, that’s if I have the time. I’ll be at the funeral home just about full time. I might have a day off occasionally.”