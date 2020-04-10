HOLLY SPRINGS - People will have to be off the streets and back home two hours earlier this weekend after the Holly Springs aldermen revised their curfew.
On April 2, the Board of Aldermen voted to enact a curfew from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. to help stop the spread of COVID-19. People must remain at home, unless out on essential business overnight or they risk a fine and possible jail time.
This week, the board tweaked the curfew to start earlier each night but end sooner each morning. The new curfew starts at 9 p.m. each night but ends at 5 a.m.
Police Chief Dwight Harris said his officers will be closely monitoring the curfew as part of the city's efforts to slow or stop the spread of the coronavirus.
"Our officers have been advised to give citations to anyone gathered in groups of 10 or more, especially at parks or folks hanging out in parking lots," Harris said last week when the first curfew went into effect. "Our goal is to stop the spread of this deadly virus."
The curfew is an extension of the statewide stay at home order issued April 1 by Gov. Tate Reeves. In addition to limiting large gatherings, Reeves' edict told residents to limit travel outside the home to essential reasons only.
"We are not going to be out there pulling folks over, but if we do stop you, we will ask if you why your are out on the road," Harris said. "If you are not out for essential reasons you should remain in your home or will will cite you."