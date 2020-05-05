HOLLY SPRINGS - A Marshall County man was jailed Saturday on felony charges after allegedly assaulting his wife.
Holly Springs Police were dispatched around 8 a.m. May 2 to the 300 block of Coopwood Drive for a domestic disturbance in progress. When officers arrived at the east Holly Springs house, the victim said her husband had assaulted and choked her.
Based upon the evidence, Fredchello Moore, 37, of Holly Springs, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated domestic violence. He was booked into the Marshall County Jail but has since been released on a $5,000 bond.
Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call the Holly Springs Police Department at 662-252–2122.