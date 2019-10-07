HOLLY SPRINGS • Police responded in the predawn hours Sunday to an east Holly Springs home where a woman had stabbed an intruder.
Police got the call at 4:52 a.m. Oct. 6. A woman called 911 and said a man had forced his way into her apartment in the 900 block of Highway 4 East. The responding officers found the man unresponsive on the floor.
Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the Keith Ladell Jones, 48, dead. The victim is reportedly the estranged husband of the woman, Lashundra Jones, who was questioned but not charged.
Police say this is an active and ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information into this incident please contact the Holly Springs Police Department at 662-252-2122.