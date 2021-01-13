HOLLY SPRINGS • For the third annual Holly Springs MLK Day of Service honoring the late Martin Luther King Jr., founder Rolanda Jeffries-Lester wanted to focus on unity and enlightenment and “the issues of past and present of African Americans.”
Set for Monday, Jan. 18, on the Holly Springs Square, this year’s program will feature student speeches, live performances from students and adult performers, and a guest speaker. The event will kick off with a parade at 11 a.m. and the program proper will run from noon to 4 p.m.
The event is free. Warming stations and free refreshments will be provided.
Because of COVID-19, participants are asked to practice social distancing and to wear their masks. Hand sanitizer will be available.
The event will also be broadcast on radio for participants who want to listen in their cars and livestreamed on Care Now’s Facebook page. A video screen will be on site so people can spread out and still see the speakers.
The guest speaker will be current Rust College president Dr. Ivy R. Taylor, the historically Black college’s first female president. She also previously was Mayor of San Antonio, where she was the first African American to serve that position.
Jefferies-Lester said she believes it’s important for the community to come together to bring insight on what’s occurring in the world. She originally started the MLK Day of Service in her community in 2019 to continue the Civil Rights leader’s legacy for future generations.
“My main reason for wanting to start (MLK Day of Service) was to enlighten the younger generations of our past and our ancestors’ experiences during Civil Rights and even before, and to bring our community together because we seem so divided in this area,” Jeffries-Lester said.
The program will also feature a 250-word essay contest and poster board contest for all school ages, each with a first place prize of $100. There will also be giveaways of school uniforms, school supplies and a pair of AirPods. There will be food vendors and live educational training. Live entertainment will include a performance from musician Bird Williams .
To emphasize service, the event will host a food pantry drive, a blood drive and mammogram bus, and educational tables such as a college-ready station. The Diaper Bank of the Delta will be distributing diapers, feminine products, socks, pants, gloves.
Jeffries-Lester wants the community to take away “a little bit of hope” that the community can come together and provide what families need.
“I hope it compels others to want to serve and to help make Marshall County and Holly Springs and everywhere a better place,” she said.