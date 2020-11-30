TUPELO • Brothers Khalif “Swae Lee” Brown and Aaquil “Slim Jxmmi” Brown of the platinum-selling hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd said growing up in Tupelo has shaped their music and songwriting in both subject and sound.
“Growing up in Mississippi, I got a lot of soul,” Swae said. “It gave me a lot of soul, gave me a lot of ways to connect with the people. I know what I want to hear and I know what topics move people.”
“I definitely feel like the South strongly impacted my music influence, too,” Jxmmi said, citing Gucci Mane, Yo Gotti and “a lot of the Memphis sound,” as inspirations for his own music.
Born in Inglewood, California, the brothers moved to Tupelo at a young age before briefly living in Texas as their mother, Bernadette Walker, traveled for her job with the Army. They finally settled in Tupelo when they were in middle school.
The brothers returned to their hometown in late November and spoke to the Daily Journal about their origins, success in hip-hop, and upcoming projects.
“We lived on Ida Street,” Jxmmi said. “So we was poor, but it was fun to me. A lot of the people I see doing well right now is people I knew when I was growing up, so it just forced us to be something.”
They began recording music in Texas, but started a hip-hop group called Dem Outta St8 Boyz with Jemiah “Lil Pantz” Middlebrooks while they were at Tupelo High School.
“Tupelo used to have the craziest freestyle battles,” Jxmmi said. “I don’t know if they still do it, but we used to have the craziest freestyle battles at lunch. Even before school started, that’s really when it was the most lit.”
The music they made during high school, particularly their song “Party Animal,” gained the brothers recognition locally and set the stage for superstardom.
Back then, they recorded music on a laptop at home with hacked recording software they downloaded online, according to Jxmmi. They learned about production and mixing from YouTube videos or by visiting local studios to learn from them.
“It was just fun, and we could just do it,” Swae said. “We didn’t really start doing it for the money, but we knew somehow we could take care of ourselves doing it. We thought like if you do a show a month or something, you could take care of yourselves.”
“But nobody really knows what fame is until you get it,” he added.
Swae and Jxmmi eventually teamed up with Michael “Mike WiLL Made-It” Williams and Ear Drummer Records, which is where the duo got the name Rae Sremmurd.
After moving to Atlanta and linking with the Ear Drummer crew, the duo created and released their first full-length LP, “Sremmlife.” The record dropped on Jan. 6, 2015.
“When it dropped, everybody loved it and it actually kicked in the doors for me,” Swae recalled.
Both brothers now live in Los Angeles, but came home to Tupelo in late November. Swae was visiting to film a new documentary series called “Swae Meets World,” a day-in-the-life-style show following his “struggles and celebrations.”
“You’re just going to be able to see more of what I do outside of the studio and music,” Swae said.
During an event at Fairpark on Nov. 21, Swae gave away basketballs, footballs and bicycles while taking photos with local children. Three days later, Jxmmi distributed turkeys to dozens of families in the same location as part of a charity event he co-hosts, Slim Jxmmi’s 2nd Annual Turkey Drive.Mayor Jason Shelton issued proclamations on the day of each of their events, declaring Nov. 21 “Swae Day” and Nov. 24 “Slim Jxmmi Day.”
It was Swae’s first time returning to Tupelo since the Jan. 6 shooting death of his stepfather, Floyd Sullivan.
Swae said returning home was a painful reminder of the loved one he lost.
“It was a moment of reality kicking in when I came here because I went to the gravesite,” Swae said. “It was reality kicking in like ‘Damn, he’s not here no more’ … Like this is where we had our memories, where we lived our life, and now this key memory is missing. It just hit home.”
Rae Sremmurd has achieved immense, worldwide success with two platinum albums. Swae’s single “Sunflower” with Post Malone was recently certified diamond.
But Swae said the satisfaction of recording a popular song or a hit album is always short-lived. There’s a constant pull to write the next great track, to keep looking ahead and moving forward.
“You’ve got to be next, you’ve got to have something next,” he said. “I don’t stop once I get a hit. It’s just like ‘What’s next?’ because I know that song is only going to last so long. Life’s going to last a long time. This song’s going to come and go. Whether it’s a timeless song or not, other songs are going to come after it.”
Jxmmi said another key to staying successful is that “you just can’t get lost in the sauce.”
“You can’t get lost in the girls, the parties, none of that stuff,” he said.
Although the duo technically released their debut solo albums, “Swaecation” and “Jxmtro,” as part of their three-part, third Rae Sremmurd album, “SR3MM”, they’re currently are working on their first standalone solo projects while recording material for “Sremmlife 4.”
As for his solo album, Swae said it’s “about to go crazy.”
“It’s just me this time, just more focused on my side and my talents,” Swae said. “It’s just Swae Lee, Lee Swae, and it’s Sremmlife next. I’m going to have my brother on there, of course. But it’s new vibes. New waves for the world to hear.”
Jxmmi felt that his first solo effort “wasn’t even me at my best” because it was kind of rushed, so he’s focused on making his upcoming album the best it can be.
He plans to drop his solo project around the same time the duo’s fourth album releases so it can get maximum amount of exposure.
“This will be the first time that people have really heard me on my own s---,” he said.
With most of “Sremmlife 4” complete, Jxmmi said he plans to lock himself in the studio for the entire month of December and wrap up his solo project. “So yeah, it’s coming real soon. We already got a couple of tracks in the vault, but we’re still working, he said.”
As for next year’s Slim Jxmmi Day and Swae Day in the city of Tupelo, the brothers are already planning to go bigger with the celebrations. They hope to continue inspiring the kids in the city that pushed them to be stars.
“When I was at my lowest out here, I said I was just going to go wherever the music took me because, like, I ain’t want to just stay at a 9-to-5,” Jxmmi said. “So if it’s a show out here and I know I can do this show or they put me on the bill, then I’m going to miss work or I’m going to miss school and I’m going to go to the show and I’m going to put that first.”
Swae said that even at his lowest point, he had something to prove and thought to himself, “I’m not supposed to be living like this.”
“Even where my heart was at, I wanted to do good things for people, so I’m like ‘Boom. I should have a good life. People around me should have a good life,’” he said. “That just motivated me to get out of that situation of poverty and low quality of life.”
For Swae, coming back home to Tupelo with wins and success stories, having something to show for all the time and energy he puts into his work, feels “like you just won a championship, like you coming back home, like homecoming.”
“Everybody loves you, everybody seen the journey literally firsthand,” Swae said. “Like they seen you walking up these streets looking for a ride to work, looking for a yard to mow or something.”
“To see me win is like we winning together,” he added. “They winning with me.”