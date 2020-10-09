TUPELO • An upcoming program will help local nonprofits better understand the struggles facing homeless people and how to better assist them.
The City of Tupelo Homeless Task Force and Mississippi United to End Homelessness (MUTEH) will host their Homelessness 101 for Nonprofits and Community Agencies Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m. The event is open to any nonprofit or community agency, such as faith-based organizations, churches, or anyone receiving requests around crisis housing or homelessness.
“It’s a wide spectrum of people who could get some helpful information out of this, so it’s really just for any nonprofit or community agency that might receive calls from people experiencing issues with their housing, because we’ll talk about homelessness prevention,” said Tupelo Homeless Task Force Chair Hannah Maharrey.
The event will be the second virtual Homelessness 101, which are designed for those who want to learn more about local homelessness but are not in the Homeless Task Force. This virtual workshop will be similar to previous Homelessness 101s. It is being held during the day to allow members of area nonprofits and agencies to attend during work hours.
Attendees will meet Maharrey and MUTEH Northeast Mississippi coordinator Sara Ekiss, who will explain the role of the Homeless Task Force and MUTEH. The program will define homelessness and how it can differ depending on what kind of agency or what kind of funding agencies receive. Attendees will also learn how to respond to requests for help from members of the local homeless community.
“We’ll go through ways that people can get involved or strategies that they can use when they do receive calls about homelessness, and at the very end we’ll have a question and answer period,” Maharrey said.
The program will also share what the Tupelo Homeless Task Force is doing to direct homelessness. During the first virtual Homelessness 101, advocates explained how they are working during the pandemic, discussed changes to their service model and steps they are taking to keep homeless service providers, staff and the homeless population safe. While COVID-19 is increasing the need for services that cater to the homeless, Maharrey said the Homeless Task Force has been working diligently to expand their outreach.
“We have seen an increase in homelessness over the last couple of weeks, the last couple of months due to COVID and some COVID-related issues that have occurred, and so our Task Force has increased outreach,” Maharrey said. “We currently have a number of people in the housing process.”
Nonprofits and community agencies interested in participating in the Virtual Homelessness 101 can email Maharrey at hmaharrey@msbos.org.