TUPELO • Approximately 600 people took part in this year’s annual Hope Continues 5K, held Saturday in Fairpark, despite changes brought on by the pandemic.
Event organizer Adam Morris said organizing this year’s race was a challenge, but worked with the city to ensure the event was safe to continue. Held annually on the last Saturday of October, the race raises money to provide breast cancer screenings for patients in Northeast Mississippi.
Numerous measures were put into place to ensure the safety of the event’s participants. The race was hosted outdoors with social distancing encouraged, and participants had to wear masks at the race start line and while in the Fairpark area (although they could be removed during the race itself as people naturally spread away from each other).
“Thank y’all, a huge thank you, to everyone who came out and cheered the runners on and respected the social distancing guidelines and still came out and made it such a memorable day,” Morris said.
Now in its fourth year, the Hope Continues 5K replaced the former Race for the Cure. In the previous three years, the fundraiser raised more than $150,000, paying for over 700 mammograms. Those mammograms helped catch at least 15 early malignancies that Morris knows of.
This year’s winners include 16-year-old Jack Hamilton of Shannon, who finished first overall and with a finishing time of 18:04. Scott Tidwell of Corinth finished second overall with a time of 18:48; and Samuel Peters of Baldwyn finished third overall with a time of 18:55.
The top three female finishes were Lana Kate Johnsey of Baldwyn, who finished first female overall and in 23rd place in the overall race with a time of 22:31; M. Hall of Corinth, who finished second female overall, 24th overall with a time of 22:39; and Hester Lowe of Tupelo finished third female overall, 26th overall with a time of 23:09.
Historically, the race has drawn attendance of around 1,000 people. But Morris said the event had a good turnout despite the circumstances. COVID-19 hurt sponsorships this year, but Hope Continues 5K still raised around the same amount they did last year through registration.
The total funds raised are expected to rise as more money and donations come in.
“The community really stepped up and contributed,” Morris said.
One participant, Creative Cake owner and five-year cancer survivor Holly Whitworth was this year’s largest fundraiser. She sold cookies in support of the event and matched donations. In total, she donated $1,800 to Hope Continues this year.
Whitworth’s son, Bradley Whitworth with the 5th Battalion 101 Combat Aviation Brigade, participated in the event from Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania, alongside 70 others in honor of his mother. Morris said there were many people who wanted to take part but were afraid to come in person, and Hope Continues offered a phantom option where people could support the race at home without coming to race in person.
“We had a big outpouring of support that way,” Morris said. “That helped us meet our financial goals, as far as registration, because people were still able to contribute and register without feeling the need to come down that morning.”
Morris said this year’s event was more important than ever, as many women were impacted by losing health benefits or their job due to COVID-19.
“That’s when the support needs to be with them, the financial support, because COVID doesn’t stop breast cancer from coming up and COVID doesn’t stop the need for mammograms,” Morris said.
Hope Continues 5K provided a needed sense of normalcy for many survivors, Morris said. Multiple participants told Morris how this year’s 5K felt like a normal breast cancer run and were grateful the event wasn’t cancelled. Race organizers talked with several survivors who came out. Survivors like Laura Wells of Tupelo, who came with a support group of loved ones.
“It’s been a rough road, but I’m here. Thank God I’m here,” she said.
Kerri Coleman of Oxford attended the race despite battling stage 4 cancer. A team member shared with Morris that though her cancer was terminal and she was given less than a year to live, she still wanted to participate.
Coleman’s teammates planned to push her in a wheelchair during the race and cross the finish line together. In a video interview, she carried pink gloves in her wheelchair to represent fighting. Morris said she had 29 people come and do the walk in her honor alongside her.
“That’s the reason we do this event, too,” Morris said. “It means so much to the people who are fighting that battle, to have that support structure put around them and give them this day to go out and just fight and celebrate and honor (them).”