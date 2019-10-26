TUPELO • While Saturday’s forecast called for rain, 956 people still showed up to participate in the annual Hope Continues run in Fairpark. This was the event’s third annual race since beginning in 2017.
While organizer Adam Morris said the weather kept them from breaking the 1,000 record the event was aiming for, he felt it was a great turnout.
“We still had a great turnout despite the chances of bad weather. It’s just growing every year,” Morris said.
The event helps bring together the whole community to support everyone, and Morris said when it came to making sure the event continued on the scheduled day, he spoke of how their mission around breast cancer patients motivated them to keep going.
“When the time gets tough for [patients], they don’t stop, and just because the forecast was bad weather, we didn’t stop the event either. We need this day to come out and support each other and cheer people on,” Morris said.
The race is a 5K run and 1 Mile Walk that replaced the prior Tupelo Breast Cancer Awareness Run, according to the event’s registration page. The event took four months to plan, and three people make up the main organizing effort, Morris said. This year’s event featured a new course.
“It’s a great course. We really want to thank all the people that made this possible and then the Tupelo Police Department and Tupelo Public Works for helping us with the course,” Morris said.
Breast cancer survivors received care packages and door prizes, and around 9 a.m. organizers announced race winners.
Awards were given for timed participants in the 5K, and there were winners for Over-all, Masters and Grandmasters. Third, second and third place prizes were also awarded for eight age categories. The Hope Continues run also added an additional award category for Largest Team.
The overall male winner for the event was Hiroki Ito of Toyota with a 19:24 time. Kim Vance of Myrtle was the overall female winner with a 22:05 time.
Amy Ballard of Saltillo and Clay Curtis of Plantersville were female and male masters age 40-98, and female and male grand masters for age 50-98 were Ginger Howe of Tupelo and Carey Rial of Brandon.
The largest team for 2019 was Toyota Mississippi. Derric Morison, team member engagement specialist, said the team had over 260 members attend, with 119 registering prior to the event. He credited the team turnout to the company supporting community by offering to pay registration for any team member.
Proceeds provide screenings and support for those affected by breast cancer. While attendance plays one role in showing community support, organizers are still hopeful they were able to raise money. Last year’s event saw over $50,000 in donations, and the goal this year was $75,000.
“It really is a great fundraiser that helps support the North Mississippi area to provide free mammograms for women, so we’re hoping that even with the bad weather, it didn’t defer any of our funds that we were trying to raise for the event,” Morris said.