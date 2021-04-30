TUPELO • Horticulturist Felder Rushing will bring his "On the Road with Felder Rushing" traveling garden party to the Tupelo Farmers' Depot on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
Hosted by the Mississippi Public Broadcasting Foundation, the event is free and open to the public.
The Tupelo Farmers' Depot doesn't open until May 8, so no regular farmers market vendors will be at the event; MPB is simply using the space.
“I will be focusing on encouraging folks to relax, (discussing) the psychological and social aspects of gardening outside the lines, including ways to get away with doing your own thing, without regard to what others think,” Rushing said. “I am encouraging folks to bring a well-rooted or potted plant for an informal swap and stuff for me to identify such as weeds, weird flowers, etc.”
The event will feature Rushing's green garden truck, a plant swap, mystery plants to identify, and signed copies of his new book, "Maverick Gardeners: Dr. Dirt and Other Determined Independent Gardeners."