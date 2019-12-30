The Hosemann Family Autism Foundation awarded scholarships to 27 Mississippi teachers for enrollment in a community college course to learn skills needed to instruct children with developmental disorders.
The scholarships cover an introductory online Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) course at Holmes Community College.
ABA teaches the “systematic application of interventions, such as positive reinforcement, based upon the principles of learning theory to improve socially significant behaviors” for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and other developmental disorders.
This is the second time the foundation has awarded scholarships for the ABA course. The first round of scholarships in spring 2019 funded 15 teachers’ enrollment.
The nonprofit foundation was established by Lt. Gov.-elect Delbert Hosemann, his wife Lynn Hosemann and their extended family. Its goal is to help children diagnosed with autism and their families to access “educational, therapeutic, medical and behavioral health-related resources.”
“Additionally, we hope exposure to these ABA courses will drive increased interest in the field and produce more paraprofessionals, like registered behavior technicians, and licensed professionals at every level who can provide services throughout the state,” foundation president Lynn Hosemann said.
Holmes Community College president Dr. Jim Haffey said the college is privileged to partner with Hosemann Family Autism Foundation to award the scholarships.
“We plan to continue to offer the Applied Behavioral Analysis course in an 8 week online format twice a semester that allows more full-time teachers the opportunity to participate,” Haffey said in a statement.
Registered behavior technicians must receive 40 hours of training, which is fulfilled by completing the ABA course from Holmes Community College. They must also complete a competency assessment and national examination.
Northwest Mississippi Community College, Pearl River Community College, William Carey University and Mississippi College plan to offer similar ABA courses in spring 2020.