JACKSON - A Houlka woman serving a life sentence for killing a Pontotoc County man in 1995 died in a Jackson hospital Monday.
Mississippi Department of Corrections officials said Patricia Wilhite, 68, died March 2 at the Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.
Wilhite was convicted of the July 1995 death of Jerry Wayne Russell, 49, who was shot seven times in his mobile home. At one point, she claimed she heard at least one gunshot that morning and saw a white male leave the residence in a boxy-looking car. She said after finding the victim on his back covered in blood, she changed clothes before going to her parents for breakfast.
After the first trial ended in a mistrial, a change of venue moved the second trial to Monroe County. Because she had a felony record for forgery and burglary in Tennessee, Circuit Court Frank Russell sentenced her a habitual offender to life without the possibility of parole.
She had been incarcerated at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl since 1998.