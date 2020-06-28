JACKSON • The Mississippi House of Representatives voted to retire the state’s controversial flag in a Sunday afternoon vote occurring amid a history-defining, much-watched weekend in the Capitol building.
By a vote of 91 to 23, the state House approved legislation that would remove the current flag, first adopted in 1894, and commission the design of a new flag to go before voters in a ballot referendum this November.
The House vote in favor of the legislation prevailed by a wider margin than did a Saturday vote required to suspend the rules and bring up the flag bill late in the session.
Before the vote, Northeast Mississippi’s Rep. Jerry Turner, R-Baldwyn, announced he would support the bill after previously opposing the procedural move required to bring the bill up.
“This has been something most of us have had to wrestle with over the years,” Turner said. “It’s been a long haul.”
Turner expressed hope that the bill will initiate “a destiny called unity.”
The legislation now moves to the state Senate, which must also approve the bill. The state Senate is expected to deliberate on the issue in short order on Sunday afternoon.
If both chambers of the Mississippi Legislature approve, the bill advances to the desk of Gov. Tate Reeves. On Saturday morning, the Republican governor dropped his longstanding resistance to any legislative-initiated change of the flag and said he would sign a bill to furl the flag and initiate the adoption of a new one.
The legislation approved by the House would create a nine-member commission to propose a new flag design to go before voters in November. Three commission voters would be appointed by the governor, three by the lieutenant governor and three by the speaker of the house.
Voters in November will then either approve the new design or reject it. If the new design is rejected, the commission will go back to work to produce another design for consideration.
On Saturday, the House and Senate both voted to suspend their legislative rules, allowing a new bill to be brought up for consideration even after the normal deadlines had elapsed.
That rules suspension required a two-thirds majority vote. Only a simple majority was required in the House for the approval of the actual legislation which would initiate the replacement of the flag. A simple majority will likewise be required in the Senate.
Mississippi is the last state in the country to incorporate the so-called Confederate battle emblem within its state flag, and the banner has long been a flashpoint for division, controversy and rancor as opponents and supporters have contended over the meaning and impact of the flag’s presence within the state and beyond its borders.