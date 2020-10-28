Editor’s Note: The Human Impact is an ongoing series about the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on marginalized people in our communities.
HOUSTON • At 79 years old, longtime Houston resident Maria Tackett has embraced being the person those in need come to when they need someone to watch their kids, drive and accompany them to doctor’s appointments, provide translations, connect with resources, or simply pray for them.
But when a young mother came to her in early September showing signs of COVID-19, Tackett finally saw up close how the disease is affecting her community. The young woman described feeling sick and said she could not taste food. Tackett said “she was coughing and coughing” and soon left because she didn’t feel well.
The next day, the young woman’s husband asked Tackett to watch his child. His wife had COVID-19 and was in the hospital.
“It was early in the morning the next day when he came in and told me that, because that day she was here, that night, they took her to the hospital,” Tackett said.
Tackett said the woman and her husband regularly came to her for help whenever she was sick. She watched their 7-year-old daughter every day during the nearly two weeks the young woman was hospitalized and her husband worked. Tacket considers the day the young woman was finally well enough to leave quarantine to be a miracle.
“She still looked rough, but she was OK,” Tackett said. “I have a lot of experience in my life because I’ve lived a long time, but this one amazed me.”
As COVID-19 illuminates long-standing health disparities, Tackett has seen firsthand the importance of health care access within the Hispanic community. Tackett has been retired since she was 71 and said only those in need come to her. Along with daughter Gabby Davis, Tackett has been taking people to the doctor for years, mostly to help non-English speakers. While her daughter helps fill out paperwork, Tackett helps translate and speak for the people she helps.
“I try to help the community, anybody, but the most that need the help is the Hispanic community,” Tackett said.
Tackett helps a lot of seasonal workers who work in the sweet potato fields in neighboring Calhoun County. Mississippi consistently ranks second in sweet potato acreage and third in production in the United States, according to the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Mississippi sweet potato growers planted between 27,000 and 30,000 acres over the last five years, with growers in Calhoun County planting approximately a third of the state’s crop.
Tackett said it can be hard for some of these workers to pay rent, utilities and other needs in the interim between growing seasons. They often have to find other types of work during those periods. As she sees people losing their jobs, she said it is important to help each other.
“I’m poor too,” she said. “I live on my check, but I try to help people if they need it because it’s a lot of people in bad shape ... One thing that makes me so strong is that I pray to my God and I ask Him for forgiveness and to have mercy on us.”
When Tackett does take people to the doctor, she notes many pay for services out of pocket because they don’t have insurance. Mississippi has some of the nation’s highest rates of uninsured residents. The 2019 overall uninsured rate was 12.9%, with a higher rate of 15.4% rate for the nonelderly from ages 0 to 64, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. The uninsured rate among the nonelderly Hispanic population is 33.9%, making it more than double the overall nonelderly uninsured rate and the second highest uninsured rate by race in Mississippi.
Tacket often advises people with ongoing health needs to save money for doctor’s visits, but said sometimes they don’t have the money, so she has to find other ways to help them so they can pay.
She is thankful to live in a caring community, as she has worked with doctors to provide discounts, set up payment plans, or apply for charity when they need to go to the hospital. Her church and the Vardaman Family Life Center also help her connect people with groceries and money.
“It’s such a good experience for me to help a little bit. I’m not going to say a lot, but I help what I can,” Tackett said. “I have some families that have a good job or something like that, but sometimes when the job runs out, they kind of go down a little bit until they do it again next year.”
She referenced the cancellation of the Vardaman Sweet Potato Festival, which brings thousands to the small town, as one of the financial affects of COVID-19. She is concerned for people like her friend who wants to return to Mexico due to the lack of work but still wants to ensure her daughter has a good education. She’s tried to help people with rent support by either speaking with their landlords or reaching out to Danna Johnson of the Vardaman Family Life Center.
“It’s been rough this year,” she said. “People lost their jobs, and it’s rough for everybody, but they try to do the best they can.”
While Tacket is fortunate to have not contracted COVID-19 herself, she knows others who have contracted the illness and at least one person who died from it. As of Oct. 25, Hispanic people represent 4.3% of the total COVID-19 cases in Mississippi while being only 3.4% of the total state population, according to data from the Mississippi State Department of Health. In Chickasaw County, where Tackett lives, Hispanic people make up 3.5% of the county’s COVID-19 cases as of Oct. 26 and 5.4% of the total county population, according to US Census Data. However, in Calhoun County, where many of the state’s sweet potatoes are grown, Hispanic people make up 8.9% of the county’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Oct. 26 but only 6.3% of the total county population.
Because of her age and the effects of the virus being statistically more dangerous for older people, Tackett tries to stay at home except for when people need her to drive them places during the day or when she has errands. But she said she is not afraid. She’s careful to wear her mask and keep her distance at the store.
She loves helping people primarily because of her own life experiences. Tackett was born in Mexico and moved to Houston in 1976 after living in Texas. When she first came to Houston, she didn’t speak much English, and Spanish resources were limited, as there were few Hispanic people in North Mississippi. She worked various jobs that kept her from being able to go to school, but said she lived a good life. She joked about her jobs having white people, Black people and then her, and said, “The Good Lord has been good to me.”
“It’s like I tell my daughter sometimes, ‘You think we’re poor? We’re rich because we have our health and we’re able to move, and other people are not able to do that,’” Tackett said. “I studied the Bible; I read the Bible; and we don’t do what the Lord wants from us: Love each other. Help the ones that are in need, and we don’t do it.”
However, she said she is grateful “there are a lot of people who help people” in her community. She was part of a group that helped the local Catholic church, the Immaculate Heart of Houston, go from having very few Spanish resources in the 80s to helping find a priest to deliver a monthly mass in Spanish. Now, the church hosts Spanish and English mass services each Sunday.
Tackett has three kids, with an older daughter who is a professor at the University of Alabama and a son who works as an investigator for the State Attorney General’s Office. She worked for decades in furniture factories and said she taught herself how to drive and get by during a time when there were limited translation services available to help her.
“There’s a reason I want my people to learn to stand up and go,” she said.
Whether helping drive a young father in remission for bladder cancer to his check-ups in Tupelo every three months, seeing a friend through a difficult pregnancy and recovery, or advising families struggling with addicted loved ones, Tackett has seen families through countless hardships. But she’s also seen families through bright spots. Many of the children she’s watched grow up are going to college in Starkville and Oxford. She even encouraged one kid to become a doctor, but joked that last time he saw her, he was working to save money to return to college and planned on being a nurse instead.
“They want to know what they can do, and they don’t know how to do it, and then they come to ask me what they can do,” Tackett said. “I don’t know much, but all my years that I struggled myself, I tried to teach people what to do.”