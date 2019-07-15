TUPELO • Some parents and teachers say it is not worth fighting crowds and they would rather purchase supplies early, or buy more expensive supplies like school clothes online. For some, it may make the most sense to utilize the sales tax holiday for their larger families.
In Mississippi, educators and parents will now be able to purchase school supplies without paying the usual 7 percent tax from July 26-27 due to an amended Mississippi law that makes most school supplies tax-free eligible.
Kathy Palmer teaches third grade at Lawndale Elementary and said she chooses not to shop on tax-free day because of the craziness of crowds.
“I just can’t do it, I think teachers should be able to buy school supplies tax free at anytime,” Palmer said.
But for some, it makes sense to purchase school supplies when there is a deal going on.
Lawhon Elementary School teacher Ali Ballard said she normally buys school supplies at Office Max, but also shops for bulk pre-sharpened pencils on Amazon during Prime Day. She purchases storage baskets at Hobby Lobby to decorate her classroom because they typically have coupons and she also hits going-out-of-business sales.
“Last summer, I bought a whole set of matching folders for six dollars, I love for my students to have specific color folders for different things because it makes life a lot easier to say ‘get out your purple folder’ and this year, I have already bought a set of folders from Fred’s going-out-of-business sale,” Ballard said.
Ballard said she doesn’t know yet if she will buy more school supplies during tax-free weekend, although she does plan to purchase a back-to-school outfit.
According to the National Retail Federation, 55% of back-to-school and college shoppers say they plan their shopping around sale events such as Prime Day, the Fourth of July and Labor Day.
Along with winter holidays, back-to-school spending is one of the biggest shopping seasons of the year.
Melody Walters is president of the Mooreville Parents in Action group and said the more supplies the group can buy for Mooreville Elementary School, the better.
“We will definitely be taking advantage of the sales tax holiday,” Walters said.
“I would say we buy something monthly for the school or do teacher goodie bags with a few supplies in them. We also give every teacher a $100 Walmart gift card to spend on supplies for the classroom. This year we will more than likely give it to them earlier so they can take advantage of this as well,” she said.
Some stores are capitalizing on back-to-school shopping trends, regardless of the tax-free holiday.
According to NRF, consumers spent more on school and college shopping than they did on Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and Valentine’s Day combined last year and school shopping was split fairly evenly, with 55% of shoppers checking out items online and 57% shopping at department stores.
Walmart is hosting a teacher appreciation event at stores nationwide where they will give door prizes of supplies and goodies to the first 300 teachers on July 13.
State law provides for a sales tax holiday in Mississippi; a temporary period of time where sales taxes are not applied to purchases of certain items and services.
The Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday law was passed in 2009 and amended this year to include school supplies on a list of items eligible for tax-free status.
In addition to clothing and accessories, notebooks and binders, art supplies, backpacks and even textbooks are now on a list of school supplies eligible to be tax-free.
However, the sales tax will not be applied to certain clothing, footwear or school supplies if the sale price of an item exceeds $100, so for any single tax-free item over $100, a tax will be applied.
Costs tend to be fairly low at the elementary level. Using walmart.com and choosing products at the lowest prices, the kindergarten school supply list at Mooreville Elementary costs $45.25 per student for the 2019-20 school year before taxes for basic supplies such as crayons, pencils, glue sticks, scissors and paper.
Prices begin to increase at the middle school and junior high level due to the addition of special items. The Plantersville Middle School supply list for seventh graders this year calls for basic supplies with the addition of a four-function calculator, three binders, graphing paper and a monthly planner.
Tupelo Middle School students will also need additional items this year such as a 2 GB thumb drive, spiral notebooks and binders with notebook paper for elective classes such as choral music, art and robotics. The school supply list at the middle school costs $30.99 per student before these elective supplies.