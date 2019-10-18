President Donald Trump will come to Tupelo on Friday, Nov. 1, for a rally in support of Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves.
This will be Trump's second visit to Tupelo in the last year, as he held a rally for U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in November 2018 at the Tupelo Regional Airport.
Before Trump's 2018 visit, November 1934 is the last time a sitting U.S. president visited Tupelo. That's when Franklin D. Roosevelt spoke at Robins Field near Church Street School and proclaimed Tupelo as "the first TVA city."
Another notable Tupelo visit was made by then-Vice President George H.W. Bush, who spoke at Tupelo High School in October 1987 to support the gubernatorial campaign of Jack Reed Sr.