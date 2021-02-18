A winter storm continued to move across the Northeast Mississippi area on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing heavy snowfall and ice accumulation.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Memphis, a mixture of sleet, snow and freezing rain came across the area late Wednesday night with light to moderate snow continuing in counties northwest of the Tupelo area.
In Lee County, data reported to the NWS showed areas in south Tupelo receiving up to 2 inches of snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday. There were reports of Guntown receiving up to 4 inches.
In Corinth, the city received up to four inches of snow.
Here are snow and ice accumulations numbers throughout Northeast Mississippi areas, as of Thursday afternoon:
- Alcorn/Corinth - Snow (4 in)
- Calhoun/Calhoun City - Freezing Rain (<1 in)
- Chickasaw/Houlka - Snow (1.5 in)
- Itawamba/Fulton - Snow (2.7 in)
- Itawamba/Tremont - Snow (2.5 in)
- Lee/Guntown - Snow (4 in)
- Lee/Saltillo - Snow (1.5 in)
- Lee/Southwest Mantachie - Snow (1.8 in)
- Lee/Tupelo - Snow (2 in)
- Monroe/Aberdeen - Freezing Rain (<1 in)
- Monroe/Amory - Freezing Rain (<1 in)
- Marshall/Holly Springs - Snow (1.8 in)
- Marshall/Byhalia - Snow (5 in)
- Pontotoc - Freezing Rain (<1 in)
- Pontotoc/Algoma community - (1 in)
- Pontotoc/Ecru - (3 in)
- Pontotoc/Thanxton - Snow (3 in)
- Prentiss/Thrashers - Snow (4 in)
- Prentiss/Booneville - Snow (4 in)
- Tishomingo/Burnsville - Snow (4.5 in)
- Tishomingo/Iuka - Snow (3 in)
- Tippah/Falkner - Snow (4.5 in)
- Union/Blue Springs - Snow (1.3 in)
- Union/Keownville - Snow (4.5 in)
- Union/Myrtle - Snow (2.5 in)