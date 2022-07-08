Our Ole Miss baseball 2022 national championship special section is here.

The special section includes 40-pages of pictures, breakdowns and recaps of the Rebels' historic and unforgettable run.

Here's how to get a copy:

  • Print subscribers will have a copy included with their Saturday, July 9, print edition.
  • Call 662-842-2611, and we can hold or mail a copy for you.
  • Come by our office in Tupelo at 1242 S. Green St.
  • Pick up a copy at one our sister publications' offices beginning Tuesday, July 11.
  • There will be a one-time opportunity to purchase copies in Oxford at the parking lot at 419 E. Jackson St. (next to Oxford Bicycle Co.) beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 9. Copies will be limited.

The cost is $3 per copy. Shipping will cost $2. Copies will not be available at newsstands.

If you missed any of our coverage throughout the Rebels' run through Omaha, catch up here

