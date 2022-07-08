How to get a collectible Ole Miss baseball national championship Daily Journal special section By JOHN LUKE MCCORD Daily Journal jmccord Author email Jul 8, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Our Ole Miss baseball 2022 national championship special section is here.The special section includes 40-pages of pictures, breakdowns and recaps of the Rebels' historic and unforgettable run.Here's how to get a copy:Print subscribers will have a copy included with their Saturday, July 9, print edition.Call 662-842-2611, and we can hold or mail a copy for you.Come by our office in Tupelo at 1242 S. Green St.Pick up a copy at one our sister publications' offices beginning Tuesday, July 11.There will be a one-time opportunity to purchase copies in Oxford at the parking lot at 419 E. Jackson St. (next to Oxford Bicycle Co.) beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 9. Copies will be limited.The cost is $3 per copy. Shipping will cost $2. Copies will not be available at newsstands.If you missed any of our coverage throughout the Rebels' run through Omaha, catch up here. JOIN THE CONVERSATION: Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists john.mccord@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Copy Commerce Economics Subscriber Baseball Ole Miss Rebel Print Shipping jmccord Author email Follow jmccord Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News Cyber crime targeting children increased during pandemic Traffic in Missoula being diverted from East Broadway St. Students given all-clear to return to University of Providence campus after potential threat Where Are People Buying Investment Properties? Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters