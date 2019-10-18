Tickets for President Trump’s rally in Tupelo are available at DonaldJTrump.com. Members of the public can register for two tickets each by sharing their first name, last name, email address, zip code and state before verifying their cell phone number with a text-message code.
The President will be speaking at BancorpSouth Arena at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1. Doors for the general-admission event will open at 4 p.m.
The rally is a show of support for Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves before the Nov. 5 general election against Attorney General Jim Hood for governor.
The rallies are organized by the president’s re-election campaign committee Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. This event will mark the president’s second visit to Tupelo in the last year.
Other than Trump, the only sitting U.S. president visited Tupelo in November 1934, when Franklin D. Roosevelt spoke at Robins Field near Church Street School and proclaimed Tupelo as “the first TVA city.”
Then-Vice President George H.W. Bush spoke at Tupelo High School in October 1987 to support the gubernatorial campaign of Jack Reed Sr.