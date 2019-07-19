TUPELO - Voters in Lee County's first district will decide who will be their next constable in the Aug. 6 primary.
Incumbent Joe Huckaby and challenger Wesley Rhudy are the only Republican candidates. There are no Democrats or independents running. District 1 covers the northeast corner of Lee County.
This will be the third straight time for Huckaby to run for the post. He has garnered the most votes in the last two primaries but was only elected once. In 2011, he picked up more than 43 percent of the vote in a three-man primary but lost the run-off to Scotty Clark. Four years later, he got 55 percent of the vote in another three-man race to win the job.
"I love the job. It's my cup of tea because I like to help," Huckaby said. "You've got to have a little sympathy and compassion with this job because you're not always delivering the best news to people when you serve papers."
The 50-year-old Guntown resident had no law enforcement experience when elected. He completed the mandated two-week training program for new constables at the police academy. He added that he gets along well with the other veteran constables, who have been a big help over the last four years.
He said his ongoing presence in the community makes him the best person for the job.
"I'm really a community person," Huckaby said. "I have businesses here and like to get out and meet people."
Rhudy, 28, of Saltillo, has nine years of law enforcement experience in the area. He is currently employed by the Saltillo Police Department. This is his first venture into politics.
"It's a passion and a position I have always wanted," Rhudy said. "I think you can take the job of constable and do a little more. I think it has been ignored."
Because he is already a certified officer, he said he can offer more to the area.
"I have a lot more experience in law enforcement," Rhudy said. "The job is more than just serving papers. Police departments and the sheriff's office are undermanned. I can assist in any way possible, including patrolling. I've already done it."
Constables collect fines and serve papers for justice, county, chancery and circuit courts. By law, they are to help keep and preserve the peace by arresting criminals and passing on information about criminal activity to law enforcement agencies.
Constables are required to undergo some standard law enforcement officers training, which includes safety and firearms training. But they do not have to complete a physical fitness test. They must also complete eight hours of continuing education each year, unless they are a certified law enforcement officer.
Counties are required to provide their constables with at least two uniforms, decals or other identification to show their vehicles are being used for official county business and a blue flashing light for use on official duty.