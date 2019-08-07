TUPELO – Two incumbent Lee County constables picked up easy primary wins in their bids to return to office for the next four years.
District 1 and 2 incumbents Joe Huckaby and Ted Wood, respectively, easily defeated their Republican opponents in Tuesday’s primary.
Huckaby garnered 2,560 votes for 65 percent to defeat Wesley Rhudy.
Wood collected 66 percent of the vote (2,848 votes) to beat William Richey.
Huckaby has no Democratic opponent. Wood (R) will face Randy Ellis (D) in the November general election.