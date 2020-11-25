IUKA - An Itawamba Community College football player from New Orleans, Louisiana has been charged with breaking into the a Golden convenience store.
Belmont police were patrolling the Golden area Nov. 14 after reports of late night crime in the area. An officer spotted a black male walking down Highway 366. The suspect said he was out jogging. The officer, who was also an ICC campus police officer, recognized the man and an Indian football player.
When the officer backtracked where the suspect had been, he discovered someone had broken into the Golden Mini-Mart.
Belmont Police Officers as well as deputies for the Tishomingo County Sheriff's Office responded to the area but could not locate the suspect. ICC officials later located the suspect and had him return to Tishomingo County. He admitted to deputies that he attempted to burglarize the convenience store.
The Tishomingo County Sheriff's Office took over the investigation and transported the individual to the Tishomingo County Jail and was officially charged by investigators for the sheriff's office.
Collins Jerome Woods III, 20, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged with burglary of a commercial building. During his initial appearance, in Tishomingo County Justice Court, bond was set at $5,000.