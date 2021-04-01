FULTON • Itawamba Community College (ICC) and the City of Fulton announced on Thursday the awarding of $1.1 million in federal transportation funds for sidewalk installation throughout the downtown area.
"The sidewalk will be built along West Main Street and will begin in downtown Fulton east of the Fulton Telephone Company and continue to the trailhead," said John Wayne Harris, director of Projects and Energy Management Systems in a press release.
Another section will be installed from West Main along Stadium Drive and end at the Access Road. Pushbutton crosswalks will be installed at Stadium Drive and in front of both Sheffield Hall and the new ICC residence hall to help ensure the safety of college students, pedestrians and residents.
The project will also feature LED decorative post-top lights to brighten pathways to promote student and visitor safety.
"Another benefit is better access to ICC’s Band Hall, which is utilized as a safe shelter for the city of Fulton as well as activities at the stadium area and Davis Event Center," Harris said.
ICC President Dr. Jay Allen said this project will help students and Fulton residents in daily movement across the campus and the main downtown area.
“This project is a perfect town-and-gown partnership that will aid all of our ICC family in day-to-day movement across our main campus as well as the larger community of Fulton,” Allen said. “This much-needed sidewalk provides safe paths linking our campus to downtown and the waterway as well as an opportunity for more visible crosswalks and significant lighting upgrade.”
The project is being funded through the Federal Transportation Alternative Program, which comes from the Mississippi Department of Transportation's (MDOT) Local Public Agency program. ICC and the city of Fulton will be responsible for footing 20% of the bill, as well as professional engineering fees, according to Harris.
"The Fulton Board of Aldermen and I would like to thank Dr. Allen and his staff, MDOT and Rep. Donnie Bell for making this project possible,” said Fulton Mayor Barry Childers. “We’re so pleased to have approval of this project to ensure the safety of our ICC students, local citizens and visitors. Working together is the key to ensuring more efforts such as this to better our city for everyone. The initiative will increase the curb appeal in our downtown, which will help to draw more people to the Tennessee-Tom Waterway to enjoy the walking trail and attract ICC students and faculty to our downtown businesses. We look forward to future projects to further enhance the beauty of our wonderful city.”
Construction for the sidewalk is expected to begin in early 2022.