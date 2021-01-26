TUPELO • Itawamba Community College has signed an agreement with the Mississippi Highway Patrol to establish a preferred candidate program, making the school the first, and currently only, community college in the state to take part in the pilot program with Mississippi’s largest law enforcement agency.
The MHP Candidates On Rapid Entry (C.O.R.E.) program will begin this fall after “months of discussions and planning,” ICC President Dr. Jay Allen said. Officials with the community college and law enforcement agencies announced the deal during a press conference, Tuesday.
“At ICC, we believe in strengthening and forging partnerships that will richly benefit the success of our outstanding students and the communities that we serve,” Allen said. “We are honored to mark the beginning of a great partnership with our friends, of some of Mississippi’s best, the Mississippi Highway Patrol.”
The partnership will allow enrolled students to pursue either an Associate of Arts or Associate of Applied Science degree in ICC’s criminal justice program, meet with an MHP recruiter, and apply for the MHP Preferred Candidate Program to bypass weeks of MHP Academy training. Entry into the ranks of the MHP currently requires the completion of a 23-week training program held at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Academy.
The MHP C.O.R.E. program will create an extra credit course attached to select criminal justice classes with oversight from a class instructor. The aim is to provide students with a direct avenue of employment with the MHP.
To graduate from the MHP Preferred Candidate Program, students will complete one or more semesters of the MHP C.O.R.E. curriculum, earn their associate’s degree from ICC, meet the C.O.R.E. Patrol School physical training requirements and complete an MHP application and background check.
Col. Randy Ginn, Director of MHP, said recruiters might typically talk with a prospective student for an hour or less, giving them only a small snapshot of what goes on within the agency. Meanwhile, the C.O.R.E. program will give MHP “an opportunity to expose them to all avenues that are available for our department.”
“We’re confident that as our recruiters and members of our agency come here and share with those students through the semester that they will be attracted to a career with the Highway Patrol, and that it’s a career that will bring them satisfaction, that will bring security and safety to the citizens of Mississippi as we go out and perform our mission each day,” Ginn said.
The MHP currently has 505 troopers out of the 650 positions allotted by state statute. That means Mississippi is 145 troopers short, according to Ginn.
“We see it as a win-win opportunity for the Mississippi Highway Patrol and for Itawamba and the students that attend school here,” Ginn said. “The job market is very competitive, and we are very sincere about recruiting the best applicants that we can – men and women who want to have a career in service.”
MHP recruiters will work alongside ICC’s instructors to introduce a 15-week curriculum, which will include information about responsibilities as a trooper.
The agency will coordinate with the college to facilitate the weekly program based on the curriculum which includes: MHP history, drill and ceremony/honor guard, stop and approach/dash cam footage/officer safety, shooting simulator, accident reconstruction, report writing/courtroom testimony, investigation techniques/crime lab and forensics, task force, public affairs, SWAT team, special operations group, air operations, K9 and interdiction, motor unit/motor carrier unit, executive protection/internal affairs and an EVOC (emergency vehicle operations course) demonstration.
MHP Recruiting will also facilitate and maintain a weekly physical training program with C.O.R.E. candidates to help prepare them for cadet school, as well as visit classes and host recruiting tables during the spring semester.
Sean Tindell, Commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, was appointed to the position by Gov. Tate Reeves in May 2020 and said he knew he wanted to “have an agency that encouraged education.”
He hopes the MHP C.O.R.E. program can forge relationships early with students coming out of high school and entering college, showing them the opportunities they have and giving them a taste of what it will take to be successful in law enforcement.
“I can’t think of a better partnership than to have one with our community college systems here in Mississippi,” Tindell said.
ICC and MHP’s agreement is effective for the 2021-22 academic year and will be automatically renewable for successive 12-month periods.
The MHP ultimately hopes to partner with additional community colleges throughout the state to establish a supplemental feeder source for future MHP cadet classes.