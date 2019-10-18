FULTON • Itawamba Community College transitioned to a four-day instructional schedule for the majority of its classes this semester.
The option allows students to have more compact class schedules that better fit with work hours and personal time.
ICC President Dr. Jay Allen said adding the flexible scheduling option was discussed for more than a year. The college conducted “intensive research” and consulted counterparts across the state.
The college joins Northeast Mississippi Community College, Meridian, East Mississippi, Holmes and Mississippi Delta, which have adopted some form of a four-day schedule in previous years.
Select courses and programs continue to operate on the traditional five-day schedule, and along with the four-day per week option, the college also offers even more flexibility via online, accelerated and hybrid courses.
“We meet the students where they are: no matter whether day, night, afternoon or online instructional delivery, through flexible scheduling options,” vice president of instructional services Dr. Michelle Sumerel said.
Allen said faculty and staff still maintain their five-day work schedules. All services, including office hours, residence hall operation hours and cafeteria services, are still offered Monday through Friday during normal operating hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Students have the opportunity for one-on-one time with instructors on Fridays, and faculty members use those days for staff development and institutional meetings.
“It is our hope that this scheduling option not only attracts new students but will also help us retain current students who struggle to balance life, work and education,” Allen said.