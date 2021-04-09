TUPELO • Itawamba Community College's Resource & Referral Network is celebrating the 50th annual Week of the Young Child, a national event to focus public attention on the needs of young children and their families while recognizing programs and services that meet those needs.
Tami Doss joined the Resource & Referral Network as its resource referral associate in October 2020. The network has provided free physical and digital resources for child care providers, parents and teachers since it opened in August 2017.
That includes the Week of the Young Child, which is sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.
The weeklong celebration begins next Monday, April 12, and will wrap up Friday, April 16. Each day has a theme that focuses on developing a new skill or learning a new topic.
"This is a time for us to collaborate and encourage families to work with their young children through healthy lifestyles, music, food and art," Doss said.
Each of the week's events will be hosted by different organizations, including The Autism Center of North Mississippi, The Early Childhood Coalition, All God's Children, ACE Academy of Christian Excellence, the ICC Child Development Program and ICC's Early Learning Center.
Activities will be recorded and shared on ICC's website throughout the week to be used as a resource for child care centers and parents, according to Doss.
"I think it's very important for Tupelo and in general, it is very important that we reach our children at an early age and expose them to the arts and healthy living and movement," Doss said. "The earlier you reach them, the more successful they will be."