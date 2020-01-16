JACKSON• The Board of Trustees for the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning pulled an item from the agenda that would have considered relocating the University of Mississippi’s Confederate monument at its monthly board meeting on Tuesday morning.
Board member Tom Duff said he would like to hear a full report from the university regarding its plans for contextualization and replacing makers in the University Cemetery before voting on the item. The item was tabled.
Commissioned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the 29-foot monument has stood at the center of Ole Miss’ campus since 1906.
The university has developed plans to move the monument to the University Cemetery near the Tad Smith Coliseum.
The Mississippi Military Memorial Protection Act prohibits the relocation, removal or alteration of monuments commemorating military figures, including Confederate soldiers. However, the statue may be moved to a “more suitable location” on campus deemed “more appropriate to displaying the monument” with IHL’s approval.
Neo-Confederate activists rallied around the statue on February 23, 2019 with protest signs and Confederate flags. That same evening, eight Ole Miss men’s basketball players knelt during the national anthem in protest of the group’s presence on campus.
Early relocation efforts were led by the university’s Associated Student Body beginning in March 2019 when it unanimously passed a resolution calling on administrators to relocate the monument just days after the neo-Confederate rally.
Other campus government organizations passed similar resolutions in the following weeks and Larry Sparks, who was serving as interim chancellor, announced on March 21, 2019 that he agreed the monument should be relocated.
“Our campus constituents are in alignment, and we agree that the monument should be relocated to a more suitable location,” Sparks wrote in a statement on March.
The Mississippi Department of Archives and History’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved the university’s technical plans for moving the monument on December 6, 2019, confirming that they are in compliance with federal and state laws.