OXFORD - Multiple shots were fired inside a north Oxford residence Monday evening during a home invasion that included a brawl and left several injured, including person with a gunshot to the chest.
Oxford police responded to a residence on Chickasaw Road Dec. 18 at 8:38 p.m. for a report of someone had been shot.
"Officers arrived to a chaotic scene with multiple people with injuries," said Oxford police spokesman Capt. Hildon Sessums. "One of the victims had a critical gunshot wound to the chest area. First aid was administered immediately while (medics were) in route. The victim was subsequently transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo."
The victims on the scene immediately pointed officers to one man as one of the attackers. Jalen Foote, 20, of Hazel Crest, Illinois was taken into custody, but had to be carried to Baptist Memorial Hospital to treat the minor injuries he sustained when the victims started fighting back.
Once investigators arrived and started compiling witness statements, police began to get a clearer picture of what transpired. The victims said three or four individuals forced their way into the house and began demanding money from the people inside. The people inside the house did not comply, words were exchanged and a fight ensued. During the altercation, multiple gunshots were fired inside the residence.
Both the victims and the attackers sustained injuries. While conducting interviews, police located a second victim who was carried to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Foote was carried to the Lafayette County Detention Center and charged with aggravated assault and home invasion. He is currently awaiting his initial appearance with a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.
The other suspects were able to escape and fled in a smaller SUV towards Highway 30.
Sessums said this is an active investigation and police expect more arrests. Anyone with information about this incident or anyone that could be involved please contact the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 or CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8477.