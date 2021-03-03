BOONEVILLE • For 74-year-old Diane Hastings, being able to reside in her community means everything to her.
The Booneville native had been living in her Cedar Street home for over 20 years, when it was damaged by a storm in September of last year.
Now, community leaders are coming together to help build Hastings a new home.
"You don't know how much I missed this house," Hastings said. "How much I've missed this community because this is my community right here and I love it. On days after church, I would go by my house and just look at it and say to myself, 'Lord, I asked you for a new house, so I know you're going to give it to me.'"
Hastings said Ricky Rowan, president of the outreach ministry Hallelujah Anyhow, called to tell her that his group was going to help her get a house back.
"I said, 'Yeah right, but God gone give me one,'" she said. "I'm just waiting, and I just left it at that. I didn't say nothing else about it."
Wednesday afternoon was more affirmation for her when she returned back to her house to see local volunteers, city leaders and businesses helping clear the property for her home.
Rowan, also a Booneville native, said Hallelujah Anyhow helps elderly and underprivileged residents in local communities with a variety of needs, including finding housing so they can remain in their communities.
He described Hastings as a kind person with a great spirit who is beloved by those who know her.
"She's a real asset and pillar to the community," Rowan said. "She's just got a gentle, meek spirit about her, and she was humbled for someone trying to do this for her. Everybody here loves her, and she didn't want to be out of her community."
Booneville Mayor Chris Lindley said the city is always looking for opportunities to come together and help those in need.
"This is a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and help one of our wonderful senior citizens who is in need," Lindley said. "The Bible says. 'Give and it shall be given,' and that's what we're doing. We're giving to someone who is in need, and that scripture is true. God will give it back to you."
Dwight Hastings, Diane's brother, said he's grateful that their family is able to stay in the community and continue family traditions.
"She has raised her children and her grandchildren here," Dwight said. "This has been a place where we knew as a family where there were consistent memories. So we are very appreciative of the fact that they are here doing this, where she can continue to do those things that are traditional to our family."
Diane said she's still trying to take everything in, but it feels good to see things starting to come together.
"It feels good," Diane said. "I'm still trying to hold everything in as I look at my house. And I like the color it is and the structure, but I'm thinking, 'Lord, it's in your hands.' I'm grateful."