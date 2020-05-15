COVID-19 update for May, 15, 2019

COVID-19 update for May, 15, 2019

 Jayson Burnett

The Mississippi State Health Department on Friday reported 318 new cases of COVID-19 identified through testing, and 13 new deaths linked to the disease.

The total number of known COVID-19 cases stands at 10,801 with a known death toll of 493.

The following Northeast Mississippi counties reported additional cases of COVID-19: Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union.

Benton County’s total was revised down by one, as sometimes occurs as the Health Department continues to investigate cases.

Of the 13 deaths reported Friday, one was from Chickasaw County and one was from Monroe County. Of the total new deaths, two occurred early in May and are now reported following death certificate investigations.

North Mississippi Health Services reports 12 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and 243 outpatients.

Northeast Mississippi county cases

Alcorn 12

Benton 13

Calhoun 58

Chickasaw 114

Clay 78

Itawamba 75

Lafayette 107

Lee 85

Marshall 65

Monroe 215

Oktibbeha 99

Pontotoc 25

Prentiss 36

Tippah 67

Tishomingo 13

Union 59

caleb.bedillion@journalinc.com

Twitter: @CalebBedillion

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus