The Mississippi State Health Department on Friday reported 318 new cases of COVID-19 identified through testing, and 13 new deaths linked to the disease.
The total number of known COVID-19 cases stands at 10,801 with a known death toll of 493.
The following Northeast Mississippi counties reported additional cases of COVID-19: Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union.
Benton County’s total was revised down by one, as sometimes occurs as the Health Department continues to investigate cases.
Of the 13 deaths reported Friday, one was from Chickasaw County and one was from Monroe County. Of the total new deaths, two occurred early in May and are now reported following death certificate investigations.
North Mississippi Health Services reports 12 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and 243 outpatients.
Northeast Mississippi county cases
Alcorn 12
Benton 13
Calhoun 58
Chickasaw 114
Clay 78
Itawamba 75
Lafayette 107
Lee 85
Marshall 65
Monroe 215
Oktibbeha 99
Pontotoc 25
Prentiss 36
Tippah 67
Tishomingo 13
Union 59