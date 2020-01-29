TUPELO - New Expectations for Women in Mississippi (NEWMS) is looking to expand the number of women in need it can serve and will host a new fundraiser.
The inaugural Masquerade Ball will be from 7 p.m. to midnight Feb. 15 at the Tupelo Cotton Mill at 300 Elliott St. Tickets are $50 and all proceeds will go to the Fairy Godmother Project.
Cheryl Henning, past chair for NEWMS and committee member for the Masquerade Ball, said they hope this ball will be an annual fundraiser for the Fairy Godmother Project. The project was started in 2011 to provide women with money for unexpected needs related to employment. Henning said the organization saw a need to address short term needs not addressed by other organizations.
“The Fairy Godmother Project is the heart of New Expectations for Women in Mississippi. It’s the needs of those who ask for the grants and for their wishes to be granted that grabs us,” Henning said.
In 2019, the organization was able to award 12 grants, called wishes, for $11,228 to meet needs such as car repairs for those who need a car for work, gas cards, training programs to get better jobs, and others. The goal this year is to grant at least the same number of wishes or more, spending $11,000 or more to do so.
The organization receives 60 to 75 applicants a year, and Henning said they realize the need is probably greater even than that due to people not knowing about the fund. There is a committee to vet each request to ensure the grant will solve the problem and submit them to the NEWMS board.
Because of low funds, wishes are limited to $750 and typically average anywhere from $300 to $500 for each wish, Henning said.
“We get asked for many, many wishes. We can’t meet them all, and although we spent over $11,000 last year, we aren’t going to be able to meet enough if we don’t raise our funds,” Henning said.
NEWMS is expecting 200 attendees, and the night will feature music from the Bonfire Orchestra Trio, dinner, masks and dancing. Tickets are available online at Brown Paper Tickets; the link is available on the NEWMS Facebook page.
The goal is to raise $10,000 for the fund if all tickets are sold. The Marchbanks Foundation granted a $5,000 match grant, meaning if NEWMS raises $10,000, they will receive $5,000. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were less than 50 tickets sold, and Henning said they needed the community to give a great response between now and Feb. 15.
One of the key components of the Fairy Godmother Project is how providing for mothers allows their children to see working as their own path to success, according to NEWMS sponsorship letter written by event coordinator Myra Collins.
“We have vision for the future through this program. While we might just be meeting a temporary need, our vision is to demonstrate that working is a great path to success,” Henning said.
Henning said 100 percent of the proceeds of the Masquerade Ball, meaning all ticket sales and sponsorships, will go towards granting wishes. Sponsorship levels include $5,000; $2,500; $1,000; and $500. More information can be found on the NEWMS Facebook page or by contacting Masquerade Ball committee chair Myra Collins at info.newms@gmail.com or myra.collins@girlscoutshs.org.