TUPELO • An accident at Cooper Tire and Rubber Company Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of a contractor who was working inside the South Green Street plant.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said the individual was pronounced dead on arrival at the emergency room of the North Mississippi Medical Center at 1:48 p.m. Nov. 3. The cause of death was multiple trauma.
Reports said the accident included an explosion. Tupelo Fire Chief Thomas Walker said the incident was localized in one small area of the plant and there was no fire.
Green sent the body to the state crime lab in Pearl for an autopsy. She will not release the name of the victim until the family has been fully notified.