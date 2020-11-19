JACKSON • The state health department has ordered an Oxford daycare to stop accepting infants after an 8-week-old child died in their care.
The Mississippi State Department of Health served an Emergency Suspension/Restriction of License to Mother Goose of Oxford, located at 415 Galleria Drive on the west side of town.
It is not known for certain when the child died. The MSDH press release Nov. 19 did not include that information. Oxford police spokesman Breck Jones said since it is an open investigation, he cannot release any details at this time.
"The facility has been determined to constitute a substantial hazard to the health and safety of infants entrusted to and cared for by said facility," said State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
The facility must immediately cease and desist providing care or enrollment of infants. Mother Goose of Oxford has a maximum capacity of 142 children, specializing in the infant to 4-year-old range.
The Oxford Police Department is investigating the situation and the Mississippi State Department of Health expects to receive a full report Monday.
According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, Mother Goose of Oxford Inc. was licensed in 1999 and has received no monetary penalties during the course of its license. The facility was last inspected in October and received a pass, pending based on the receipt of documents.