JACKSON • Tuesday, March 1, was the final day House and Senate committees could pass most bills that originated in the other legislative chamber.
If a bill died on Thursday’s deadline, that doesn't necessarily mean the issues addressed in the bill are gone for the rest of the session. Similar bills still alive could be amended to add a topic that was in a bill that died on Thursday’s deadline
Here is a list of substantive bills that survived the March 1 deadline:
Ballot initiative process
House Concurrent Resolution 39 would somewhat restore the state’s initiative process to allow citizens to collect signatures and circumvent the Legislature and place issues on the ballot.
This proposal would allow citizens to change state laws, but not the state constitution, like the old process allowed.
The resolution contains a reverse repealer in it, so more debate must occur before it can become law.
Senate Accountability, Efficiency and Transparency Committee Chairman John Polk told the Daily Journal that he still believes the resolution needs tweaking, but he would not say which specific portions of the measure need changing.
Critical race theory
The House Universities and Colleges Committee passed Senate Bill 2113 would prohibit teachers from requiring students to affirm that one race or nationality is either superior or inferior to another.
Supporters of the legislation say it would stop the teaching of critical race theory in kindergarten through 12th grade schools and on the university level, but the legislation actually does not address what academic leaders say the framework of critical race theory teaches.
Opponents worry that the measure will lead to educators being afraid of teaching an accurate version of history.
Equal pay
Senate Bill 2451 and House Bill 770 would prohibit Mississippi employers from paying people of different sexes different pay for the same work. The legislation would give employees the opportunity to sue employers in state court.
Mississippi is the only state in the nation without an equal pay law on the books.
Freestanding emergency rooms for rural counties
Senate Bill 2735 would allow an organization to construct a “freestanding” emergency room, or an emergency room not attached to a hospital, in rural counties that do not have any ER.
The legislation requires a freestanding facility to be at least 15 miles away from the nearest emergency room.
Name, Image and Likeness for student-athletes
House Bill 1068 and Senate Bill 2690 would allow universities to have a large presence in Name, Image and Likeness agreements that student athletes sign with private companies.
Both chambers of the Legislature recently passed bills that would change the state’s current statute to allow colleges to set up opportunities for student-athletes to engage with businesses that wanted to ink an NIL agreement.
House and Senate committees have passed the versions that originated in other chambers, but reverse repealers have been added to them, meaning more debate must still occur before they can become law.
Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund
House Bill 606 would set aside money in the state’s general fund to preserve and enhance Mississippi’s natural recreation areas – most importantly state parks.
The bill appears to be a compromise between the House and the Senate. The legislation would allow the funds to go toward improving private land in addition to public lands, and the funds would come from yearly money appropriated by the Legislature.
Teacher pay raises
A political impasse nearly jeopardized teacher pay, but Senate leaders on Tuesday evening passed a House teacher pay bill to keep the proposal alive.
Senators passed House Bill 530, but took out all of the House language and replaced it with their own proposal. The legislation would increase all teachers’ pay by $4,000 to $6,000 a year and boost starting teachers’ pay from $37,000 a year to $43,125.
A final version will likely be hashed out in a conference committee.
Elections
House Bill 1510 would allow Mississippi’s election system to cross reference the state’s driver’s license system in the Mississippi Department of Public Safety to see if noncitizens are voting in Mississippi elections.
If a person is flagged by the state system as potentially being a noncitizen, that person’s name will be checked with the federal immigration database. If both the federal and state database believe a noncitizen tried to register the vote, the person will have 30 days to submit proof they are a citizen.
If a person fails to submit proof within 30 days, their voter registration will be marked as pending for the next two federal elections the state conducts.
Here are the bills that died on the legislative calendar:
State parks
Senate Bill 2504 would have created a new state parks division under the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks and moved the parks system out from under MDWFP and over to the new division.
The new division would have its own director to work alongside the director of the MDWFP.
House Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Committee Bill Kinkade said it was silly for a state agency to have two directors.
Senate Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Committee Chairman Neil Whaley said he was disappointed in the House for killing the bill.
Government transparency
Senate Bill 2087 would have required state agencies and boards to live stream all of their public meetings.
The bill’s author, Sen. Nicole Boyd of Oxford, said the legislation would be a great way to keep the public informed of what decisions state organizations were making.
The House Judiciary A Committee declined to pass the bill.
Centene
House Bill 658 is still alive, but the Senate Medicaid Committee removed the language that would prohibit the Division of Medicaid from contracting with companies that have settled with a state for over $50 million over fraud allegations.
Senate Medicaid Chairman Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, told the Daily Journal that he felt like the Centene amendment went too far, and he intends to conduct Medicaid hearings over the summer.
Kratom
House Bill 681 would have made the herb known as Kratom an illegal drug under state law.
Supporters of the product say it provides safe, nonaddictive pain relief. Some kratom users also say it manages the withdrawal symptoms of potent opiate drugs. Law enforcement agencies, however, have described kratom as addictive and dangerous.
Public Defense
House Bill 360 would have expanded the scope of the Mississippi Office of State Public Defender in some instances and allowed more people to have access to defense counsel.
The legislation would have allowed the state office to subsidize the operations of some local public defense operations.
Senate Judiciary B Chairman Joey Fillingane told the Daily Journal that several groups such as district attorneys and youth court judges had objections to the bill, so he declined to take it up.
Consumer privacy protection
Brandon Presley, the northern district public service commissioner, conducted an investigation and believed that the Mississippi Department of Revenue was partly responsible for outside groups using information to spam citizens with car warranty calls.
Rep. Jerry Turner authored House Bill 1376 that would prevent state agencies from selling certain personal information. The Senate Judiciary A Committee declined to pass the bill.