TUPELO - An inmate at the Lee County Jail is now facing additional felony charges after allegedly attacking to jailers last weekend.
According to a release by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, an inmate was causing problems in a holding cell Saturday, Jan. 18. As corrections officers were removing the disrupting inmate, a second inmate would not allow the the officer to close the door. Other officers responded to get the situation under control and the inmate retrained.
During the altercation one officer was punched in the head and another sustained a broken ankle. Quartaveus K. Lyles, 19 of Stone Street, Tupelo, was charged with two counts of simple assault on a law enforcement officer.
Lyles was originally arrested Aug. 26, 2019 by the Tupelo Police Department and charged with armed robbery. He has been in the county jail on a $200,000 bond ever since.